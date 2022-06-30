What's happening? Things to do Thursday around southwest Montana

Thursday, June 30

BUTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY CHALK ART

The Butte Public Library offers chalk art all day starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Library in The Children’s room at 226 West Broadway. For details, call 406-723-3361.

MONTANA WESTERN AT RIALTO THEATRE

The made-in-Montana Western film “Eye to Eye” will make its debut on the big screen at the historic Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30. The event is a fundraiser for the Rialto Theatre and tickets are $10. For details, call 406-846-7900 or visit www.deerlodgerialto.com.

NATURAL RESOURCE MEETING

The Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council (BNRC) has scheduled a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Butte Public Archives, 17 West Quartz Street in Uptown Butte. For details, call Pat Cunneen, at 406-565-6924 or visit: dojmt.gov/lands/butte-natural-resource-council/

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m., at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m., at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m., in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. will meet at 6 p.m., at the home of Nita Hatcher on Georgetown Lake.

