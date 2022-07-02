What's happening? Things to do Saturday around southwest Montana

Saturday, July 2

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS

The original members of BrooM (Big rain over old Montana) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a patriotic family event with a beef brisket potluck Saturday in the VFW hall in Maxville. Learn more about BrooM at Booking@DMCMusic.US

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park Ranger Ramona Radonich presents a closer look at the skulls of several animals that live in the park at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2. This presentation will be in the campground amphitheater. The park is 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Highway 2. For details, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

BOOK SIGNING

Isle of Books hosts Joe Wegley for the signing of “Made to Move: Nine Simple Steps to Active Aging” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at 43 East Broadway St. in Butte. For details, call the book store at 406-782-9520.

FARMERS MARKET

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, a variety of plants and a wide range of arts and crafts.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of July. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

