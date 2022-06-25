What's happening? Things to do Saturday around southwest Montana

Saturday, June 25

NEW EXHIBIT AT BEAVERHEAD COUNTY MUSEUM

The Beaverhead County Museum in Dillon will celebrate the grand opening of its new exhibit, “Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana – An Archaeological History,’’ with special events including tours, atlatl-throwing demonstrations, stone-tool making, bison hide procession, fire making and more. For details, call the Beaverhead County Museum at 406-683-5027.

COMEDY SHOW

The Mother Lode Theatre presents live stand-up comedy at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 316 W. Park St. Comedians performing will be Sarah Aswell, Alex Kaufman, Kaiser Leib, Amalia Rose and more. For details, call 406-723-3602.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Farmers Market is in full bloom Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Whitehall Farmer’s Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion St. June 11, 18, and 25. On hand will be vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of June. The room is overflowing with great, if slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, please call 406-723-3361

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Please follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

