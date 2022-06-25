 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's happening? Things to do Saturday around southwest Montana

  • 0

Saturday, June 25

NEW EXHIBIT AT BEAVERHEAD COUNTY MUSEUM  

The Beaverhead County Museum in Dillon will celebrate the grand opening of its new exhibit, “Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana – An Archaeological History,’’ with special events including tours, atlatl-throwing demonstrations, stone-tool making, bison hide procession, fire making and more. For details, call the Beaverhead County Museum at 406-683-5027. 

COMEDY SHOW

The Mother Lode Theatre presents live stand-up comedy at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 316 W. Park St. Comedians performing will be Sarah Aswell, Alex Kaufman, Kaiser Leib, Amalia Rose and more. For details, call 406-723-3602.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Farmers Market is in full bloom Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

People are also reading…

The Whitehall Farmer’s Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion St. June 11, 18, and 25. On hand will be vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of June. The room is overflowing with great, if slightly worn  books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, please call 406-723-3361

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Please follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

Myles Armstrong, along with his lab, was driving up Main Street when he looked to his right onto East Woolman Street and saw what appeared to be a black bear laying off to the side of the road, just below the Steward Mine.

Hiker and biker bond in Anaconda

Hiker and biker bond in Anaconda

A hiker who had been attempting a trek on the Continental Divide Trail and a bicyclist who had been traveling through southwest Montana met earlier this week at the Pintler's Portal Hostel and said they liked Anaconda. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Butte protests Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News