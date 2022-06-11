What's happening? Things to do Saturday around southwest Montana

Saturday, June 11

WINGS & WHEELS

Butte's Bert Mooney Airport hosts Wings & Wheels beginning with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Bert Mooney Airport, 101 Airport Road. Events throughout the day include a car/truck show and shine, aircraft fly-in, and airport businesses spotlight event with food, flight simulators, gate prizes, and "Peoples' Choice" voting for your favorite car/truck and aircraft. For details call 406-494-3771.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown Butte every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

Whitehall Farmer’s Market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion Street. Vendors will offer vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

WORLD MUSEUM OF MINING

World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way, will celebrate Miners Union Day starting at 10 a.m. Bill Rossiter will present "My Sweetheart's a Mule in the Mine in the Mine" at 11 a.m. Free general admission and all day reduced rate underground tours. Food vendors will be on site. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MINERAL AND GEM SHOW

Butte Mineral and Gem Show will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Butte Civic Center annex, 1340 Harrison Ave. Retail dealers offer fine jewelry, minerals, fossils, and gems. The kids’ corner is back and there will be a garnet table, including some sapphires, a table for making pendants out of Montana agate and much more. Admission is $3 for adults and children under 12 are free.

EAMON AT CHATEAU

Local musician Sean Eamon will be featured in the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project at 7 p.m. at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway in Uptown Butte. Tickets are $10 or buy a pass to all four shows for $30. For details, contact the Clark Chateau at 406-565-5600.

'PICKLES' IN VC

Judy Powers' band “Pickles and Company” will be at the Bale of Hay Saloon for the Virginia City Irish Festival from 3 to 6 p.m.

THE WILDER BLUE

The Wilder Blue will play at 7 p.m. at The Covellite Theatre and Uptown Lounge, 215 W. Broadway St. The Wilder Blue plays country, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock. For details please visit Montanabooking.com.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of June. The room is overflowing with great, if slightly worn and not really new books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. with a focus on areas of Butte that need attention. It's a great opportunity to make our community a little better. Follow the event on Facebook for more information on the location. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0