What's happening? Things to do Saturday around Southwest Montana

Saturday, July 16

ART IN THE PARK

The 43rd annual Art in the Park continues 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Anaconda’s Washoe Park. The event features more than 80 juried art and craft booths, ethnic foods and live music. Washoe Park offers plenty of shade from cottonwood trees, the cool breeze coming off of Warm Springs Creek and a playground for kids.

CAR SHOW

The Kenny Cook Memorial Car Show is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kennedy Common in Anaconda. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

BANNACK DAYS

Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, with many traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital. Admission is $5 for individuals ages 6 and older, or $20 per family. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event. Because parking is limited, visitors are encouraged to park in Dillon at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds and ride the free shuttle service to and from Bannack State Park. The shuttles will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Butte Farmers Market continues 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park street offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

WATER TO WHISKEY RUN

Willies Distillery will host the annual Madison River Run, also called the “Water to Whiskey” 5k run at 10 a.m. near the Madison River in Lion’s Club Park, Ennis, and registration is $20. Strollers, walkers and kids are welcome, too. For details, call 406-682-4117 or email info@williesdistillery.com.

LINEMAN’S RODEO

Montana Lineman’s Rodeo continues at 8 a.m. at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. A competition for linemen, equipment operators, and tree trimmers. Bucket truck rides, bounce house, ladies pole climb, electric safety demonstrations and more.

THREE FORKS RODEO

Three Forks Rodeo continues with the cowboys and cowgirls of the Northern Rodeo Association. For details, call Three Forks Rodeo at 406-272-3716 or visit https://www.threeforksrodeo.com/annual-nra-rodeo.

COPPER K FIBER FEST

The Copper K Fiber Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copper K Barn, 786 Points of Rock Road near Whitehall.

GRANT AT CHATEAU

Musician Clark Grant will be featured in the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project at 7 p.m. at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway in Uptown Butte. Tickets are $10.

NIGHT SKIES AT CAVERNS

Ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns” 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Radonich will guide you through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars you see in the night sky.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of July. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.