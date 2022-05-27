 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's happening? Things to do Friday in and around Butte

Friday, May 27

TREE-PLANTING

The public is invited to join Butte Silver Bow arborist Trevor Peterson in Arbor Day tree-planting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St., to learn best practices for maximum tree success. The trees will provide shade, beautify the park and provide homes for songbirds. Father Russell Radoicich of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church will give an invocation; Boy Scouts will help as needed and Kim Doney Boyle will be offering a Native American blessing.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library. 

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library weekdays for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on  at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Come for stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts. For details call Ms. Cathy at 406-723-3361.

