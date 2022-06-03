What's happening? Things to do Friday around southwest Montana

Friday, June 3

UPTOWN ART WALK

The Uptown Butte Art Walk will be held 5 to 8 p.m. at businesses throughout the Uptown. Maps of the venues are posted and can be downloaded from the Clark Chateau website, www.clark.chateau.org, or find one at participating uptown businesses.

GALLERY EXHIBIT

The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St., will open a new show in conjunction with the art walk with works by Pam Fletcher Photography from 5 to 8 p.m.

FIRST FRIDAYS LECTURE

Butte Public Library will continue First Fridays lecture series at noon with Jim Ward, author of "Freed: Into the Slavery of my Mind." Ward relates the racial barriers established in 1865 to current movements. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

ART THERAPY

The Montana Art Therapy Association will discuss the therapeutic value of altered books and demonstrate how to create them at 6 p.m. at the ForeGround Gallery, 66 W. Park St. For details call 406-498-3619.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Fridays will be the Science Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Come for stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts. For details call 406-723-3361.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0