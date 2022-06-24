What's happening? Things to do Friday around southwest Montana

Friday, June 24

JUNE 24 DEADLINE FOR PARADE SIGNUP

June 24 is the signup deadline to participate in the Butte-Silver Bow Fourth of July parade. For general entries, the fee is $40 per vehicle or group, and $30 for non-profits. Entries submitted after June 24 will be assessed a $20 late fee and will be placed at the end of the parade. Read the entry form carefully at: http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/july4parade2021

SUMMER CAMP SHOWCASE

OGCT Summer Camp Showcase of Robin Hood, “Naught In Nottingham” by Jacob Dorn and Patrick Rainville Dorn will start at 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Orphan Girl Theatre, 316 W. Park St. (Galena St. Entrance) in Butte. This show is free to the public. Donations accepted at the door and there will be concessions. For details, call 406-782-5657.

DREAM BIG'S FREE FAMILY FUN DAY

Noon to 3 p.m. — Free Family Fun Day at the Butte Civic Center for kids and adults with a motivational hour for special guests to share their story.

Rock wall, speed pitch, lightning, super hero pictures, face painting, football throw, hockey shot, soccer kick, autograph station, stage, competitions (tug of war), and obstacle course.

Firemen and police officers will hand out prizes and possibly have the ladder.

There will be super heroes dressed up and bouncing around all day.

6 to 10 p.m. — Gala at Copper King Hotel

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

