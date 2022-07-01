What's happening? Things to do Friday around southwest Montana

Friday, July 1
LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park welcomes Franco Littlelight at 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, to speak about Native American History. Littlelight’s presentation will begin in the campground amphitheater. The park is 15 miles southeast of Whitehall along Highway 2. For details, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.
Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.