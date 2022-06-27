What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana this week

BIBLE SCHOOL

Vacation Bible School for children ages 5-12 is set for 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 901 W. Platinum, Butte. For details or to preregister call 406-782-6595, or register at the event any of the 3 days or email us at fpcbutte@gmail.com

HIV OUTREACH TEAM

Butte-Silver Bow HIV Outreach team is offering free rapid testing at 10 a.m. Monday, June 27 at Walgreens.

TOASTMASTERS CLUB

The Uptown Toastmasters Club meeting will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, at the Archives. At the June 14 Toastmasters meeting, Jake Norberg was best speaker, Brandon DeShaw was the Best Evaluator, and Joe McBride was the best Table Topic Respondent.

WORLD MUSEUM OF MINING CURATOR PRESENTATION

World Museum of Mining's Intern Curator, Christopher Hoskin-Rivera, presents "Copper: Through the Ages." The outdoor presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at 155 Museum Way, and run about an hour. If weather does not permit, the presentation will be held in St. Patrick's Mission on the Museum grounds. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. For details, contact Jeanette or Christopher at 406-723-7211.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Emma Park at 98 W. Silver St. For children, the event will include a Fourth-of-July-themed crafts. Food vendors will be at the park along with music by Cristy Hayes.

BUTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY CHALK ART

The Butte Public Library offers chalk art all day starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Library in The Children’s room at 226 West Broadway. For details, call 406-723-3361.

MONTANA-MADE WESTERN AT RIALTO

The made-in-Montana Western film “Eye to Eye” will make its debut on the big screen at the historic Rialto Community Theatre, 418 Main St. in Deer Lodge, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Tickets are $10. For details, call 406-846-7900 or visit www.deerlodgerialto.com.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m., Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by story time at 11:15 a.m. Fridays, at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market is in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of June. The room is overflowing with great, if slightly worn and not really new books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, please call 406-723-3361

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Please follow the event on Facebook for where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, at the home of Nita Hatcher on Georgetown Lake.

