What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana this week

Monday, June 6

BOW HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS

Anaconda bow hunter education classes will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 6-9, at 50 Theater Lane, 1.7 miles west of Thriftway Super Stop gas station. Pre-registration is required at http://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/bowhunterEd.html. Print and sign the parent/student agreement and bring to first night of class. For details call Jim at 559-0413, or Tom 406-210-8249.

BUTTE COMMUNITY BAND PRACTICE

The Butte Community Band will begin practices at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, in the Butte High School Band room. For details, call Jean Perusich at 406-533-2227.

Tuesday, June 7

RED HAT DINNER

Gal-us-Frame Gals will have a Red Hat dinner Tuesday, June 7, in the team room at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. For details, contact Beverly at 406-494-5708.

TECH TIPS

Butte Public Library's Tech Ninja will be at the Belmont Senior Center to answer all your technology related questions at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Everyone is welcome. For details or to set appointment, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday, June 8

BUTTE ARCHIVES BROWN BAG LUNCH SERIES

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will feature Mary McMahon in a talk about her research into a “Walkathon” that offered a $1000 purse to the winner in 1931.Brown Bag Lunch series at noon on Wednesday, June 8. Guests may bring a sack lunch and the archives will provide coffee and water. For details, contact the Archives at 406-782-3280.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Butte Public Library is partnering with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Elks, 206 W Galena. The library supplies the questions. Entry fee for teams is $10 and $5 for individuals. Food and drinks are available from the Elks. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Thursday, June 9

SUMMER PROGRAM FOR TEENS

Butte Silver Bow Public Library is offering a “Beats 4 Teens” summer program hosted by Axel Samano from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 9, 16, 23, and 30 at the library, 226 W. Broadway. Learn about music production, song writing, sound design and more. For details call 406-723-3361.

AARP DRIVER TRAINING

AARP driver’s training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury Street. Your auto insurance company may offer a discount for taking the course. Call (406) 723-7773 for details and sign up. Arrive 15 minutes early for seating. Lunch is available for $5 from noon to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 10

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Cave geology, skulls and birds are the focus of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s speaker series at 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the campground amphitheater. For details about the park and for a full list of events, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

MONSTER TRUCKS

A two-day monster truck event from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, and from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, features monster truck rides, games, live music, drinks and food. Admission is free. Food trucks in attendance will be Ohana Island Grinds, SKC Teriyaki, Brown Gringo, Mining City Mudd, Extra Sprinkles, and Poppin’ Fresh Kettle Korn on both Friday and Saturday, and Dish-Ability on Friday.

FUNDRAISER AT COVELLITE THEATRE

The Covellite Theatre is showing “The Tinderbox”, a fundraiser, at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the Covellite Theatre, 215 W Broadway St. Butte. Tickets are $10 for general admission available by phone or at the door. For details and tickets call 406-782-5657 or visithttp://covellitetheatre.com/index.html

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor of the Library.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers after school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. On Mondays there is Anime and Manga Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. in Butte, is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project. Print shop punch cards are available. Other kinds of makers are welcome.

The Butte Public Library offers Lego Build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays for teens and tweens in the teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The next session will be June 7. Library staff will be on hand to answer all questions and help people better understand their devices. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For more details, call 415-601-9436.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte sunrise Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for a twice monthly trivia night. We meet the second and fourth Wednesday at 6:30. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. They ask $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details call the library at 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Wednesdays there are Wii and other games. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club summer schedule begins. Seven games of cribbage are played at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 9 at the East Side Athletic Club, 3200 Dexter St. For details call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Fridays will be the Science Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on Fridays at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Come for stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts. For details call Ms. Cathy at 406-723-3361.

