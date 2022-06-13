What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana this week

Tuesday, June 14

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

National Center for Appropriate Technology, NCAT, is holding an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3040 Continental Drive. For details call 406-494-4572. For information about items that can be recycled, go to the NCAT website.https://www.ncat.org/events/electronics-recycling-event/

MAI WAH MUSEUM OPENS

The Mai Wah Society museum and gift shop, 17 W. Mercury St., opens for the summer. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Cost of admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children, students, and seniors. Kids under five get in for free.

Wednesday, June 15

BUSINESS TRAINING

Miranda Gilbert, Owner of Girl Geek Designs, is giving an in-person training on incorporating social media into your business from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. in the Thornton Building 2nd floor conference room, 65 East Broadway St. Registration is $15 per person and lunch will be provided. The workshop will discuss a marketing plan, setting goals, and usage of main social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linked-in.

Thursday, June 16

The QueenPins Female Entrepreneur Gathering will be at 3 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 800 E Front St. Butte. The group is a collective of local women entrepreneurs for networking and support.

MINING CITY ASTRONOMY CLUB

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call Cottontail Observatory at 406-842-7722.

ANGLER FISH CRAFT

The children’s room at the Butte Public Library offers angler fish crafts all day beginning at 9 a.m. Kids can pick out books, grab a craft kit, and do some summer reading. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Friday, June 17

LIVE MUSIC

The Butte Elks Lodge has live music with Ken Rich at 8:30 p.m. o

SUMMER CAMP SHOWCASE

OGCT Summer Camp Showcase will feature "Belle and That Beast Guy,'' by Jacob Dorn at 6 p.m. at Orphan Girl Theatre, 316 W. Park St. (Galena St entrance) The show is free. Donations accepted at the door and there will be concessions. For details, call 406-782-5657.

BOOK CLUB

The Butte Silver Bow Public Library Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the library to discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon.'' Copies are available for check-out from the Butte Public Library. For details, call 406-723-3361.

'SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION'

The Cutler Brothers will stage “The Shawshank Redemption,” an American drama about prison life, June 17-July 17. Shows are 7:30 p.m. most Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees at 301 Main St. in Deer Lodge. There will be no showings over the July 4 weekend. Check the schedule for cancellations and to purchase tickets for $20 at cutlerbros.com or call 406-846-4096.

Saturday, June 18

UPTOWN HOOPS

Uptown Hoops 3 on 3 basketball tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and continues through 4 p.m. Sunday. For details visitwww.uptownhoops.com

CARLE GALLERY

The Carle Gallery at the Butte Public Library will host an artist reception for current exhibitor Roxanna Reynolds from 1 to 4 p.m. Reynolds' "Pieces of a Life'' will be exhibited through June. For details, call 406-723-3361.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Farmers Market runs on West Park Street in Uptown Butte every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor of the Library.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers after school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. On Mondays there is Anime and Manga Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. in Butte, is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project. Print shop punch cards are available. Other kinds of makers are welcome.

The Butte Public Library offers Lego Build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays for teens and tweens in the teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers for teachers and learners who want to spread the word about bees meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. This group is open to the public. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The next session will be June 7. Library staff will be on hand to answer all questions and help people better understand their devices. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Julianne Crnich, executive director of the United Way of Butte and Anaconda.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For more details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte sunrise Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Wednesdays there are Wii and other games. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Mile High Backcountry Horsemen meet the third Thursday of each month in the conference room at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave. A potluck starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6:30. For details, call 406-490-7478.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club summer schedule begins. Seven games of cribbage are played at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 9 at the East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., the first Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

Mile High Cribbers Club summer schedule begins. Seven games of cribbage are played at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 9 at the East Side Athletic Club, 3200 Dexter St. For details call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Science Club meets 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Fridays will be the Science Club. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on Fridays at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Come for stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts. For details call Ms. Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of June. The room is overflowing with great, if slightly worn and not really new books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details please call 406-723-3361

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. It's a great opportunity to make our community a little better. Please follow the event on Facebook for more information on where we will be. If you'd like to join us, please bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0