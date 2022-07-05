What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana this week

TECH TIPS

The Butte Public Library IT Ninja will be at the Belmont Senior Center to answer questions from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 5, at 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

CLASS OF ‘61 LUNCH

Butte Class of 1961 is having lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Christina’s Cocina Café at 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

ANACONDA CHAPTER T P.E.O

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Longfellow Finnegan's.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. Food vendors will be at the park with music by Ken Rich.

SPANISH CLASSES

The Butte Public Library presents beginning and intermediate Spanish classes for all ages from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. Classes meet on Wednesdays. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

BOW HUNTING ON THE BIG SCREEN

State Farm presents “On-X Hunt’’ bowhunting on the big screen starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W Park St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Film features close encounters with elk, moose, and more. There will be great hunting gear to give away. Adult tickets are $18 in advance, or $20 if purchased the day of the show. Children 17 years and under are $10. For details, call 406-723-3602.

READING WITH THE FOREST SERVICE

Butte Public Library Summer Reading event with the Forest Service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stodden Park. Enjoy an afternoon with the Forest Service, exploration of the oceans of possibilities. They will be discussing water and their systems.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Butte Public Library is hosting John Emeigh at noon, Friday, July 8, to talk about his latest novel, “Jesus Fish UFO.” Copies of the novel in the library have been circulating. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

MONTANA FOLK FESTIVAL BEGINS

Montana Folk Festival is a free three-day event from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10, featuring hundreds of musicians, dancers and performers on multiple stages with continuous live performances by some of the best traditional performers in the nation, as well as some of the region's best traditional artists, ethnic and festival foods, a family area, and folk life demonstrations. For details, head to www.montanafolkfestival.com or www.facebook.com/mtfolkfest.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Beekeepers for teachers and learners who want to spread the word about bees, meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. This group is open to the public. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Brad Belke from I-15 and I-90 Search and Rescue.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, at the Marine Corps Legion Building, 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., the first Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of July. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday at the home of Nita Hatcher on Georgetown Lake.

