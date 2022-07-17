What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana in the coming week

Monday, July 18

BUTTE SCHOOL BOARD

Butte School Board will have its regular board meeting at 5 p.m. in the East Middle School Library. For details on the agenda, visit https://app.eduportal.com/share/26576122-03c1-11ed-8070-06c64aa3b8d4 or call 406-533-2527.

Tuesday, July 19

CPR MEETING

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold their monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. at the Butte CPR office, 27 W. Park St. Members of the public are welcome. For details on Butte CPR’s projects, visit buttecpr.org, or email, buttecpr@gmail.com.

Wednesday, July 20

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. For the children, the activity will be Chalk Walk with Mackenzie and Jaeden. Food vendors will be at the park with music by The Clam Show.

SALVAGE SALE

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization holds a monthly salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. in the alley at 20 W. Broadway (the Piccadilly Museum). Salvage keeps reusable building materials from the landfill. All items are donated by building owners who are remodeling, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at very reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects.

BINGO NIGHT

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, is having bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

CAR SEAT CLINIC

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana and Galena Streets. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information and more. For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department 497-5078.

Thursday, July 21

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Butte's Commercial District with Mary McCormick. Learn about the architecture and history of buildings in Uptown Butte’s commercial district. Meet at parking lot at Park and Dakota Streets at 9 a.m. Skill Level: Moderate incline on paved streets. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund. Snacks and water are available. Dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed. For details, call 406-782-3280.

READING CRAFT

The Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway, offers a summer reading craft event at 9 a.m. The ocean-themed craft time that lasts all day. Pick out books, grab a craft kit and enjoy summer reading.

CONCERT AT COVELLITE

Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway St., is hosting country rock music group Scooter Brown Band from 7 to 11 p.m. For details, call the theater at 406-533-9050.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

Friday, July 22

CONFERENCE ON SUICIDE PREVENTION

The 10th Annual Montana Conference on Suicide Prevention will be held at 8 a.m. in the Butte High School Auditorium. Attendee check-in starts at 7:30 a.m.

FRONTIER DAYS

Whitehall’s Frontier Days are Friday and Saturday and include a community barbecue, street vendors, live music, beer garden, kids’ activities and more. Details: 406-287-2260.

CLASS OF ‘72 REUNION

Butte High Class of ’72 Reunion will be held at the Copper King, Friday and Saturday. For details, call Paula Waddell Parini at 406-792-5164.

Saturday, July 23

FREE ADMISSION TO WATER PARK

Butte Auto’s Ridge Waters Day will provide free admission for children to Ridge Waters waterpark in Butte at noon. Popsicles will also be provided.

BUTTE 100 RACE

Butte 100 Mountain Bike race consists of three individual races, a 25-, 50-, and 100-mile ride. The event begins at 6 a.m. atop the Continental Divide just outside of Butte. The race has grown from a small group of dedicated locals on a gravel road, to world-class athletes competing on world-class trails. Details: www.butte100.com.

TALK AT CAVERNS

Ranger Ramona Radonich presents “Three Dog Night” at 8 p.m. in the campground amphitheater, a tribute to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes, and foxes. Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For details, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

BBQ AND BREWFEST

Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Competition and Brewfest is set from noon to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Deer Lodge. For details, call 406-498-4877 or 498-9020.

HOOFIN' IT RACE

Hoofin’ it on the Ranch with 3K, 5K, and 10K runs will be at the Grant Kohrs Historic Ranch, 266 Warren Lane, Deer Lodge. Registration is at 7 a.m.; races begin 8 a.m. For details, 406-846-9795.

FLOATING FLOTILLA

The Ruby Valley Annual Floating Flotilla and Fish Fantasies features games, contests, demonstrations, dances, music, drama, arts and crafts and lots of prizes available. Festival concludes with a floating parade on Beaverhead River.

SAGE MOUNTAIN OPEN HOUSE

Sage Mountain Center, located off Toll Mountain Road on Highway 2 between Butte and Whitehall, will host a free open house and tour of its high-altitude gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, call 494-9875, email smc@sagemountain.org. For directions print out a map at http://sagemountain.org/contact/. Reservations are not required. Please leave pets at home.

Sunday, July 24

ST. TIMOTHY'S CHAPEL

The Queen City Swing Band performs at 4 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Memorial Chapel straight up the road from the Seven Gables at Georgetown Lake. Formerly known as the Speakeasy Dance Band, this nine-piece band has been performing across Montana for more than 25 years. Beginning with the sound of Stan Kenton, Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, the Dorsey Brothers and Duke Ellington, the Queen City Swing Band has expanded selections to include music up to the present day.

TALK AT CAVERNS

Ranger Ramona Radonich will lead “Insect Safari,” a hike and discussion on some of the park’s smallest wildlife, at 10 a.m. at the main visitor center. For details, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Clark Chateau Ballroom is hosting practice sessions with the Butte Threshold Singers at 5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will have a monthly dinner Wednesday, July 20, at the Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. The hall opens at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Steak, baked potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert is on the menu for $10 The post will hold a short meeting after the dinner.

The Butte Public Library is offering beginning and intermediate Spanish from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 10. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays, at Perkins Restaurant. The club honors I-90 Search and Rescue with its July Community Recognition Award. For details, call Cheryl Peterslie at 490-6364.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. Wednesdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Space Jam,” “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Balto,” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantom.”

Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Rio Bravo,” “The Rounders,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Jeremiah Johnson.”

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Clark Chateau Book Club will be from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-336

The Butte Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of July. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.