What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana in the coming week

Monday, Aug. 1

GEOCACHING WORKSHOP

Free family geocaching workshop at 5:30 p.m. at the World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way. Bring your smartphone or GPS device to practice finding geocaches around the museum. For details, call 406-723-7211.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

RED HAT DINNER

The Gal-Us-Frame Gals Red Hat dinner is set for 5 p.m. at Casagranda’s Steakhouse, 801 Utah Ave. Cocktails at 4:30. Newcomers are welcome. For details, call 406-494-4718 or 406-490-9000.

ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will present its Midyear Assessment of the Outlook for the U.S. and Montana economy in Butte from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the NorthWestern Energy Office, 11 E.Park St. Registration is $35 and includes an afternoon snack. For details, call 406-360-7846.

TECH TIPS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E Mercury St. Library staff will be on hand to answer questions and help people better understand their devices. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

MOODRY PHOTO EXHIBIT

A reception to kick off an exhibit of photographer Carly Moodry's work will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Copper Village Museum & Art Center, 401 E. Commercial in Anaconda.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W Silver St. Activity will be craft day with Kelli Designs Co. Call 406-497-6571 to pre-register. Space is limited. Food vendors will be at the park with music by Platinum Street Jazz Combo.

Thursday, Aug. 4

MUSIC ON MAIN

JST Us will play live from 6 to 9 p.m. at Music on Main between Park and Broadway streets in Butte. There are food trucks every week and activities for kids hosted by local non-profits.

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting the Cabbage Patch/1895 Great Explosion with Jim McCarthy. Visit the surviving remnants of Butte’s forgotten ghetto before continuing down to the warehouse district to learn of the 1895 Kenyon-Connell Explosion. Meet at 9 a.m. at corner of Arizona and Mercury Streets. Skill Level: Moderate incline on paved streets. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

B-SB COUNTY FAIR

Butte-Silver Bow County Fair at Butte Vigilante Saddle Club, 6354 Albany Ave. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4-6. The fair features arts, crafts, stock shows, entertainment, concessions, open class judging, 4H livestock, and other projects. For details, visit www.buttesilverbowfair.com.

Friday, Aug. 5

FIRST FRIDAYS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 26 W. Broadway, hosts First Fridays at noon with Mo Reynolds, a professional storyteller who weaves folk tales with personal narratives. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s speaker series features Kali Armstrong at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. The topic of her presentation will be announced that evening.

MAIN STOPE EXHIBIT

An artist's reception for David Johnson's exhibit at 5 p.m. at the Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St. Refreshments and wine will be served. Music provided by Cindi Shaw. For details, call 406-723-9195.

B-SB COUNTY FAIR

Butte-Silver Bow County Fair at Butte Vigilante Saddle Club, 6354 Albany Ave. continues. The fair features arts, crafts, stock shows, entertainment, concessions, open class judging, 4H livestock, and other projects. For details, visit www.buttesilverbowfair.com.

VC ART SHOW

Virginia City Art Show will be held from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7. Stroll along the boardwalks and enjoy the works of artists from all over Montana and the Pacific Northwest. For details, call 800-829-2969 ext. 1

SMELTERMEN'S DAY

Anaconda’s Smeltermen’s Day event — a throwback celebration of the smelter stack history and the people who created the town of Anaconda — will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7. The three-day celebration features sidewalk sales, an artwork exhibit, a brewfest with music, a race, bus tours to the Anaconda stack, a parade, vendors and games for kids.

Saturday, Aug 6

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Park ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Goodness Snakes Alive” at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Visitors will learn about the prairie rattlesnake that is native to the Lewis & Clark Caverns ecosystem. By understanding the nature of the rattlesnake, people can develop a respect for these reptiles that will help keep them safe in rattlesnake country.

SERBIAN FESTIVAL

The third annual Serbian Festival is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 2100 Continental Drive in Butte. The celebration of food, music and fun highlights the church and founding culture in Butte with homemade Serbian food, drink and desserts, as well as dancers and music under a large shade tent in the parking lot. Some of the featured food includes kielbasa, sarma, barbecued lamb and pork, povitica, baklava and much. For details, call 406-723-7889.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Butte Auto’s Classic Car Show at Butte Dodge, 3883 Harrison Ave, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be classic cars, food trucks, a DJ, entertainment for kids, and more.

ELECTROSHOCKING DEMO

Bannack State Park fisheries technician, Lucas Bateman, explains and demonstrates electroshocking on Grasshopper Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Electroshocking rivers and streams allow the fisheries.

B-SB COUNTY FAIR

Butte-Silver Bow County Fair at Butte Vigilante Saddle Club, 6354 Albany Ave. continues. The fair features arts, crafts, stock shows, entertainment, concessions, open class judging, 4H livestock, and other projects. For details, visit www.buttesilverbowfair.com.

VC ART SHOW

Virginia City Art Show continues. Stroll along the boardwalks and enjoy the works of artists from all over Montana and the Pacific Northwest. For details, call 800-829-2969 ext. 1

COCO-COLA CLASSIC

The annual Coca-Cola Classic golf tournament is at the Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7.

SMELTERMEN'S DAY

Anaconda’s Smeltermen’s Day event — a throwback celebration of the smelter stack history and the people who created the town of Anaconda continues. The three-day celebration features sidewalk sales, an artwork exhibit, a brewfest with music, a race, bus tours to the Anaconda stack, a parade, vendors and games for kids.

Sunday, Aug. 7

PIANIST AT CHAPEL

St. Timothy’s Chapel at Georgetown Lake will feature pianist, composer and songwriter Phil Aaberg at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online or at Pad N Pencil in Anaconda and Second Edition Books in Butte. For details, visit www.sttimothyschapel.org andwww.sttimothysmusic.org.

VC ART SHOW

Virginia City Art Show continues. Stroll along the boardwalks and enjoy the works of artists from all over Montana and the Pacific Northwest. For details, call 800-829-2969 ext. 1

SMELTERMEN'S DAY

Anaconda’s Smeltermen’s Day event — a throwback celebration of the smelter stack history and the people who created the town of Anaconda continues. The three-day celebration features sidewalk sales, an artwork exhibit, a brewfest with music, a race, bus tours to the Anaconda stack, a parade, vendors and games for kids.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte High School class of ‘61 lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

The Clark Chateau Ballroom is hosting practice sessions with the Butte Threshold Singers at 5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library is offering beginning and intermediate Spanish classes for 6 weeks, on Wednesdays, from 4 to 5 p.m. ending Aug 10. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wed. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m., the first Thursday of every month, at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

The Dillon Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, thru September 17 on Washington St. by Jaycees Park. For details, visit dillon.farmers.market@gmail.com.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.