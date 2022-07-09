What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana in the coming week

Wednesday, July 13

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Christy Leskovar will sign copies and speak about her new book, "East of the East Side,'' at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives. Coffee and water will be served and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, call 782-3280.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will feature Cristy Hays and Ben Pickett at 11 a.m. on at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. Craft day with Kelli Designs Co. will be provided for kids. Call 406-497-6571 to pre-register. Space is limited. Food vendors will be at the park.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Butte Public Library hosts Trivia Night at The Butte Elks Lodge at 6:30 p.m. There is food and drinks available for purchase. The library asks $4 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-490-2864.

RAIL AUTHORITY MEETS

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will have a virtual board meeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/events.

Thursday, July 14

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Greenway Trail from Silver Bow to Ramsay with Dori Skrukrud. Discover the Greenway Trail and the restoration along this portion of the trail from Silver Bow to Ramsay. Meet at Silver Bow Station at 9 a.m. Skill Level: Beginner with mostly flat, paved terrain. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

GARDEN CLEAN-UP

The Park Street Community Garden, 615 E. Park St., seeks volunteers for a cleanup day from 4 to 7 p.m. The garden serves the uptown community by providing plot rentals for Butte residents. For details, call the Butte Public Library at 406-723-3361.

MAGICAL SUMMER

Butte Public Library presents a magical summer reading event starting at 3 p.m. at the library, 226 West Broadway. A magician will put on a show at the library, which is also open for exploration of the oceans of possibilities books can present.

DRIVER TRAINING

AARP Driver’s Training course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 East Mercury St. Your auto insurance company may offer a discount for taking the course. For details, and sign up call 406-723-7773. Please arrive 15 minutes early for seating. Lunch is available for $5 from noon to 1 p.m.

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS

Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Marine Corps League, 825 Wynne Ave.

Friday, July 15

BOOK CLUB MEETS

The Clark Chateau Book Club will be from 6 to 7 p.m. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details on what books are being read and discussed, call 406-565-5600.

Friday, July 15

LINEMAN’S RODEO

Montana Lineman’s Rodeo starts at 8 a.m. at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. A competition for linemen, equipment operators, and tree trimmers. Fun for all ages. Bucket truck rides, bounce house, ladies pole climb, electric safety demonstrations and more.

GRANT AT CHATEAU

Musician Clark Grant will speak at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives. Grant will also be featured in the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway in Uptown Butte. Tickets are $10. Contact the Clark Chateau at 406-565-5600 for details.

THREE FORKS RODEO

Three Forks Rodeo Weekend action Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, with the cowboys and cowgirls of the Northern Rodeo Association. Friday night is family night and kids admission (12 and under) is free with an adult and canned food (or cash) donation for the Headwaters Area Food Bank. For details call Three Forks Rodeo at 406-272-3716 or visit https://www.threeforksrodeo.com/annual-nra-rodeo.

ART IN THE PARK

The 43rd annual Art in the Park returns from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, to Anaconda’s Washoe Park. The event features more than 80 juried art and craft booths, ethnic foods and live music. Washoe Park offers plenty of shade from cottonwood trees, the cool breeze coming off of Warm Springs Creek and a playground for kids.

Saturday, July 16

WATER TO WHISKEY RUN

Willies Distillery will host the annual Madison River Run, also affectionately called the “Water to Whiskey” 5k run at 10 a.m. near the Madison River in Lion’s Club Park in Ennis. Registration is $20. Strollers, walkers and kids are welcome, too. For details, call 406-682-4117 or email info@williesdistillery.com.

LINEMAN’S RODEO

Montana Lineman’s Rodeo starts at 8 a.m. at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. A competition for linemen, equipment operators, and tree trimmers. Fun for all ages. Bucket truck rides, bounce house, ladies pole climb, electric safety demonstrations and more.

CLARK GRANT AT CHATEAU

Musician Clark Grant will be featured in the New Songs for Butte Mining Camp Project at 7 p.m. at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway in Uptown Butte. Tickets are $10.

Saturday, July 16

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns” at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Radonich will guide you through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars you see in the night sky.

BANNACK DAYS

Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days, is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with many traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital. Admission is $5 for individuals ages 6 and older, or $20 per family. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event. Because parking is limited, visitors are encouraged to park in Dillon at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds and ride the free shuttle service to and from Bannack State Park. The shuttles will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

COPPER K FIBER FEST

The Copper K Fiber Fest will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copper K Barn at 786 Points of Rock Road near Whitehall.

Sunday, July 17

Ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Flower Power” at the main visitor center at 10 a.m. with a brief talk, then head out on a trail to hunt for wildflowers. Many people look at flowers and see beautiful colors and intricate designs. The delicate-looking flower is really a powerful structure that creates optimal conditions to ensure the survival of its offspring.

BANNACK DAYS

Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days, is 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m with many traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital. Admission is $5 for individuals ages 6 and older, or $20 per family. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event. Because parking is limited, visitors are encouraged to park in Dillon at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds and ride the free shuttle service to and from Bannack State Park.

COPPER K FIBER FEST

The Copper K Fiber Fest will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Copper K Barn at 786 Points of Rock Road near Whitehall.

CAR SHOW

The Kenny Cook Memorial Car Show is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kennedy Common in Anaconda. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Beekeepers for teachers and learners who want to learn about the art of beekeeping, meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The United Veterans Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the American Legion Hall building at 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library is offering beginning and intermediate Spanish classes for 6 weeks, on Wednesdays, from 4 to 5 p.m. starting July 6. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant. The month of July, Sunrise Kiwanis honors I-90 Search and Rescue with our Community Recognition Award. For details, call Cheryl Peterslie at 490-6364.

The Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for a twice monthly trivia night. Meetings are the second and fourth Wednesday at 6:30. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. They ask $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. Wednesdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Space Jam,” “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Balto,” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantom.”

Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Rio Bravo,” “The Rounders,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Jeremiah Johnson.”

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays, at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays, at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m., every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on Fridays at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free for the entire month of July. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.