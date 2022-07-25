What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana in the coming week

Monday, July 25

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America will make a stop in Butte from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stodden Park. Butte is one of four stops in Montana for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The tour is being sponsored locally by the Silver Bow Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Wednesday, July 27

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. The kids' activity will be Sports Day with Mackenzie and Jaeden. Food vendors will be at the park with music by Chad Okrusch.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Shawn Hoskins will present his essay titled “Go Big or Go Home” at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch and the archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call 782-3280.

Thursday, July 28

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Stope books with Tony Roth. What is a stope book? Come find out and learn about the underground mine tunnels that exist below Butte’s surface. Meet at 9 a.m. Foreman's Park parking lot on Little Minah Street. Skill Level: Moderate incline on paved streets. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

STORY-WALK

Butte Public Library's story-walk summer reading event starts at 3 p.m. at Father Sheehan Park. Read a story as you walk along the park’s trail. The library is also open for exploration of the oceans of possibilities books can present.

Friday, July 29

CONCERT IN PHILIPSBURG

Outlaw Marketing and Montana Grit Outdoors will host a We Are the Bold concert and live auction to benefit veterans and Gold Star families, from 5 to 11 p.m. at Winninghoff Park in Philipsburg.

BRAWLS AND KICKSTART DAYS

Brawls and Kickstart Days will be held in an open 10-acre area Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, behind The Depot on Arizona St. The bare-knuckle boxing event will take place Friday night. In addition, there will be freestyle motorcycle performances and music by Saliva.

CONCERT AT CLARK CHATEAU

The Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway, is hosting a special free performance from artists Abigail Lappell and ZINNIA at 7:30 p.m. in the ballroom. Donations are encouraged to support the artists. For details, visit clarkchatearu.org.

Saturday, July 30

FLINT CREEK VALLEY DAYS

Flint Creek Valley Days parade starts at noon in Phillipsburg, surrounded by class reunions, and other small events to enjoy.

ARTS FESTIVAL

The annual Madison Valley Arts Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Peter T’s Park on Main Street in Ennis. The event, sponsored by the Ennis Arts Association, includes nearly 50 juried arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food, raffle, and more.

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

Verizon-Cellular Plus, 3103 Harrison Ave., will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon. A child must be present with an adult to claim a free backpack.

Sunday, July 31

FLINT CREEK CLASSIC CAR SHOW

The Flint Creek Valley Days Classic Car Show, hosted by the Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Philipsburg.

GARDEN FUNDRAISER

Jackson's Garden in Sheridan will host its 13th annual brunch fundraiser, raffle and tour from 10 a.m. to noon. Prior to the brunch, an ecumenical worship service will be held at 9 a.m.

FOOD PANTRY FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser garden tour for the Beaverhead County Food Pantry is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dillon. The cost is a $5 donation and/or food for the pantry. Your ticket is the map to the six garden locations and will also be on sale the day of the tour at two garden locations, 110 Silverwood Loop and 123 E. Cornell St. For details, call 406-579-2371, or 406-498-6198.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon Tuesday, July 26. At the June 28 Toastmaster meeting, Jean Matteucci was the Best Speaker, Jodi Peretti was the Best Evaluator, and Jim Ayres was the Best Table Topic Respondent. For information, call 406-490-4045.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library is offering beginning and intermediate Spanish classes for 6 weeks, on Wednesdays, from 4 to 5 p.m. through Aug. 10. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets Wednesdays at 7a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for a twice monthly trivia night meeting the second and fourth Wednesday at 6:30. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. They ask $4 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, in July, at the Star Theatre, 25 W. Legion Ave. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Space Jam,” “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Balto,” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantom.”

Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Rio Bravo,” “The Rounders,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Jeremiah Johnson.”

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon Thursdays at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.