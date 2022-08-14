What's happening? Things to do around southwest Montana in the coming week

Monday, Aug. 15

The Butte TBID is having a Zoom meeting at 7 a.m. to discuss and fund a grant application for the promotion of the Justin Moore Concert on Sept.16. For details, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com

Tuesday, Aug. 16

MENTAL HEALTH FOCUS

Southwest Montana Community Health Center will sponsor a free presentation, "Understanding and Healing Mental Health, Trauma and Substance Abuse,'' by licensed clinical professional counselor Patricia Swan-Smith from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. Donations are appreciated to help cover the cost of travel and handouts.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

CAR SEAT CLINIC

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana and Galena Streets. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information, and more. For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5078.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. The kids' activity will be crafts with Mackenzie and Jaeden. Food vendors will be at the park with music by Tom Susanj.

Thursday, Aug. 18

MUSIC ON MAIN

Madeline Hawthorne will play live from 6 to 9 p.m. at Music on Main between Park and Broadway streets in Butte. There are food trucks every week and activities for kids hosted by local non-profits.

Thursday, Aug. 18-20

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Copper Mountain Sports Complex with Jon Sesso. Come explore the reclamation work behind one of Butte’s best parks and all that it has to offer. Meet at 9 a.m. at Copper Mountain parking lot. Skill Level: Beginner with mostly flat, paved terrain. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

HEADWATERS COUNTRY JAM

Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 18-20. The country festival features over a dozen headliners, including Hardy, Chris Janson, Lee Brice, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Craig Morgan, Granger Smith, and Earl Dibbles Jr., Kameron Marlowe, Casey Donahew, Ian Munsick, Red Clay Strays, Tyler Rich, Shy Carter, King Calaway, MacKenzie Porter, and more. For details on passes, camping, and parking visit info@headwaterscountryjammt.com.

Friday, Aug. 19

APPRECIATION FUNDRAISER

A night of appreciation fundraiser for local musician Ken Rich will be held at 7 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Live music will be provided by JST Us, King Friday, High Ore Road and Check Engine Light. Donations of any amount will be welcome to help with Rich's recent medical expenses. For details, call 406-490-2611.

RAMSAY FUN DAY

The community of Ramsay will host a free family-friendly fundraiser event from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ramsay Community Park (watch for signs). The fun day fundraiser will have live music with F.O.G., games, prizes, 50/50 drawings, auction items, food, and more. For details, call Jim at 406-593-7817.

COMEDY NIGHT IN DEER LODGE

The Cutler Brother’s “49th Comedy Night” will be staged at 8 p.m. for one-night-only at the Cutler Bros. Theatre, 301 Main St. in Deer Lodge. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at cutlerbros.com or reserved by calling the Box Office at 406-846-4096. Reservations are highly recommended as the theater only seats 125 people.

AUTHOR TO DISCUSS UFOs

Joan Bird will discuss her book, "UFOs and Extraterrestrials,'' in Montana at noon at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. Montana is home to some of the most significant, well-documented UFO reports in the history of ufology, according to Bird. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Saturday, Aug. 20

RHYTHM & BREWS

Rhythm & Brews, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte, starts at noon in the Original Mineyard. The free, family friendly event features a car show, music by John Montoya, JST US, High Ore Road and F.O.G.; food vendors, local breweries and raffles.

VICTORIAN BALL

The annual 1865 Grand Victorian Ball is from 6:30 to 11 p.m. in Virginia City. Period correct dancing with lovely music and Civil War-era ballroom dress required at the Virginia City Community Hall. Tickets are available at http://www.virginiacitygrandvictorianball.com/ or by calling 1-800-829-2969, ext. 6.

Sunday, Aug. 21

MUSIC AT ST. TIMOTHY’S

St. Timothy's Memorial Chapel hosts Marly Kendrick and Brett Mondie performing country/folk music at 4 p.m. at 2285 Southern Cross Road, Georgetown Lake. For details, visit https://sttimothysmusic.org/

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold its monthly salvage sale on the third Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the rear basement of 20 W. Broadway (the Piccadilly Museum). Access is from the alley. Salvage involves keeping reusable building materials from the landfill. All items are donated by building owners who are remodeling, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at very reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects.

United Veterans Council meeting will be held at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, is having bingo at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month. Food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Clark Chateau Ballroom is hosting practice sessions with the Butte Threshold Singers at 5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays Aug. 17 at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Butte Silver Bow Chief Executive, J.P. Gallagher.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wed. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held every Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 8 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, every Thursday night through the end of September. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Clark Chateau Book Club will be from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. on the third Thursday, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St. August 18 and September 15.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, every Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. in the children’s room. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Farmers Market will be in full bloom in Uptown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays thru Oct. 8, offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Dillon Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, thru September 17 on Washington St. by Jaycees Park. For details visit dillon.farmers.market@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis meets at noon every Thursday at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.