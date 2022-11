Sunday, Nov. 20

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. On the menu are pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, coffee, apple or orange juice. The cost is $8/person or $25/family of 4. Stay and try your luck at bingo after breakfast. Proceeds will be donated to the “Shop with a Cop” holiday program.