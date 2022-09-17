What's happening Sunday? Catholic speaker, celebration of life

Sunday, Sept. 18

CATHOLIC SPEAKER

Butte Catholic Community Central will host speaker Paul Koleske in mission sessions at 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20, at St. John Evangelist Church, 1500 Majors St. For details, call Lori at 406-782-8349.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

A “Celebration of Life” for longtime Anaconda attorney Wade Dahood will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Washoe Park in Anaconda, and everyone is welcome to attend. The American Legion is taking part since Dahood served in the Korean War. Dahood died on April 18 at the age of 94.