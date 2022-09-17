 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's happening Sunday? Catholic speaker, celebration of life

  • 0

Sunday, Sept. 18

CATHOLIC SPEAKER

Butte Catholic Community Central will host speaker Paul Koleske in mission sessions at 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 18-20, at St. John Evangelist Church, 1500 Majors St. For details, call Lori at 406-782-8349.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

A “Celebration of Life” for longtime Anaconda attorney Wade Dahood will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Washoe Park in Anaconda, and everyone is welcome to attend. The American Legion is taking part since Dahood served in the Korean War. Dahood died on April 18 at the age of 94. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News