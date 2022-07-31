What's happening Sunday? Car show, fundraisers, Caverns

Sunday, July 31

FLINT CREEKCLASSIC CAR SHOW

The Flint Creek Valley Days Classic Car Show, hosted by the Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Philipsburg.

GARDEN FUNDRAISER

Jackson's Garden in Sheridan will host its 13th annual brunch fundraiser, raffle and tour from 10 a.m. to noon. Prior to the brunch, an ecumenical worship service will be held at 9 a.m.

DILLON FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser tour of six gardens in Dillon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will benefit the Beaverhead County Food Pantry. The cost is a $5 donation and/or food for the pantry. For details, call 406-579-2371, or 406-498-6198.

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Treerific Trees” at 10 a.m. at Lewis & Clark Caverns. Guests meet at the main visitor center, then take a hike to collect data on the trees and identify them. See the trees that call Lewis & Clark Caverns home and learn why these trees and not others are growing there. Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2.