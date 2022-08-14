 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT’S HAPPENING

What's happening Sunday? Art fest, county fair and more

Sunday, Aug. 14

P-BURG ART FEST

The Philipsburg Art Fest is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring fine art, music, craft beer and wine in Winninghoff Park.

MADISON COUNTY FAIR

The Madison County Fair concludes at the Twin Bridges Fairgrounds, 2 Fairgrounds Loop in Ruby Valley. There will be a kids fun zone, demonstrations, entertainment, 4H and FFA open class exhibits, commercial exhibits, food vendors, and more. Fair admission is free.

GARDEN TOUR 

The annual Deer Lodge Garden Tour begins at the Community Garden, 519 Higgins, from 2 to 3 p.m. The tour is free, although donations are welcome. Attendees can tour the Community Garden and pick up information on the Tour. Each garden will also contain unique features as part of a scavenger hunt.

AN RI RA IRISH FESTIVAL 

An Rí Rá Montana Irish Festival concludes with a Irish Mass at noon at the Original Mineyard. 

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS 

Ranger Ramona Radonich will teach an orienteering course at 9 a.m. at the main visitor center at Lewis & Clark Caverns. Learn how to use a compass then set out on a course to see if you can find your way home again. Compasses will be provided for those who do not have one. Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For details, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

