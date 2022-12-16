What's happening Saturday?

Saturday, Dec. 17

LIGHTING CEREMONY

A lighting ceremony for the Meaderville Christmas Display will be held at 6 p.m. outside the Racetrack Fire Hall. After a three-year hiatus, nearly 50 volunteers gathered to bring the holiday tradition once again to Butte.

SANTA AT METALS

Santa will be at the Metals Bank Sports Bar & Grill 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to have breakfast with his favorite people — the children and families of Butte. This year, all children under 12 eat for free, courtesy of Mainstreet Uptown Butte and Uptown Butte businesses. Santa will also be bringing small gifts for children who join him and his elves with their parents.

CHORALE CONCERT

The Anaconda High School Choraleers and the Mining City Chorale join the Butte Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate this special time of year. Classical and traditional music created for the season will be presented along with the traditional singing of carols.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library's holiday used book sale offers priced and free books. There is a collection of cookbooks, Irish history books and Butte/Montana books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.