What's happening Saturday?

Saturday, Nov. 19
BUILDINGS TOUR
The B'nai Israel Cultural Center hosts a "Historic Gathering Places Tour” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will include five sites — the Mother Lode Theatre, the Masonic Temple, the Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick's Church, and B’nai Israel Synagogue. Tickets for all five site tours are $15. Tours will be conducted on the hour at each facility, beginning at 10 a.m. The last tours will begin at 2 p.m. Participants may choose to start at any one of the five locations. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Archives or at each site on the day of the tour.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.
People are also reading…
The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.