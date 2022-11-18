What's happening Saturday?

Saturday, Nov. 19

BUILDINGS TOUR

The B'nai Israel Cultural Center hosts a "Historic Gathering Places Tour” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will include five sites — the Mother Lode Theatre, the Masonic Temple, the Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick's Church, and B’nai Israel Synagogue. Tickets for all five site tours are $15. Tours will be conducted on the hour at each facility, beginning at 10 a.m. The last tours will begin at 2 p.m. Participants may choose to start at any one of the five locations. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Archives or at each site on the day of the tour.