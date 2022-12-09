What's happening Saturday? Twistmas, holiday market, winter bazaar and more

Saturday, Dec 10

'TWISTED CHRISTMAS'

The Brewery Follies bring "Twistmas in December'' to the Butte Elks Club, 206 W. Galena St., at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at the Freeway Tavern, Headframe Spirits, Midway Tavern in Anaconda and the Elks Lodge. For more details, call 406-782-3278.

HOLIDAY MARKET

Anaconda Holiday Market and Art Show is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with live music at Smelter City Brewery, 101 Main St. A local artisan market will have jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, teas, original art and handmade goods. For details, call Kathy at 406-563-4555.

WINTER BAZAAR

Butte Vigilante Rodeo and Saddle Club’s winter holiday bazaar is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the rodeo grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. There will be goods from over 25 vendors and local crafters.

BOOK BRIGADE VOLUNTEERS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help reorganize books at 10 a.m. at the library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

CAROUSEL RIDES WITH SANTA

Butte 4-C’s offers “Santa at the Carousel” from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park. Free rides and snacks for kids.

ICE CARVING CONTEST

The annual ice carving contest in Uptown Butte is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, contact Corey Gransbery at coreygrans@gmail.com.

PINTLER PETS BAZAAR

Pintler Pets Christmas bazaar is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dwyer Intermediate Gym, 1401 Park St. in Anaconda. There will be arts and crafts items, baked goods, jewelry, woodwork, dog and cat items, candles and a variety of homemade items. For details, call Pat at 560-0815.

WHITEHALL STROLL

Whitehall Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with vendors at the Community Center, business bingo, Christmas carnival, wreath auction, Elfie selfie, Santa at the library, and more. For details, visit https://www.whitehallchamberofcommerce.com/.

‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Montana Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker’’ is at 6 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The show features accomplished dancers, local and national-level choreographers, guest artists, seasoned stage technicians, lighting and costume designers and a host of dedicated volunteers. For details, call 406-723-3602.

HOLIDAY HOME TOUR

Butte Symphony Guild's holiday home tour will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Unique and creatively decorated homes and religious centers on the tour include B’nai Israel Temple, Kelly Mansion, Copper King Mansion, Park Street Victorian, and Antimony Treasure. Tea will be offered after the tour at The Wine Cellar, 217 W. Park St. from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 or 2 for $25 at Isle of Books, Keenan Jewelers, and The Corner Bookstore or at tour sites during the event.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte-Silver Bow Public library holiday used book sale continues during library hours. Books on the first floor will be priced and books in the Bargain Basement are free. There is a collection of cookbooks, Irish history books, and Butte/Montana books. For details, call 406-723-3361.