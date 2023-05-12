Saturday

Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day

The Mai Wah Society will hold a traditional Chinese Tomb Sweeping Day, known as the Qingming Festival, at 3 p.m. in Section R of Mount Moriah Cemetery, 2415 S. Montana St.

The Qingming Festival is both a solemn remembrance of ancestors and a happy celebration of spring and the renewal of life. The Mai Wah Society will mark the occasion by sweeping and placing flowers on the historic graves of Butte’s Chinese population, making offerings of fruit and wine, burning incense and joss (fake) money, and sharing traditional snacks.

Abortion rights concert and art fair

The Butte Action Alliance and Pro Choice Montana present an Abortion Rights Concert and Art Fair from 7-10 p.m. at Carpenter’s Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St.

Musicians are Chirsty Hayes, Mauldin Brothers, The Western States and Captain Marlin. Ten visual artists will have booths to sell their work and a portion of those sales will be donated to the Susan Wicklund Fund. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but a $10 suggested donation to the Susan Wicklund Fund is encouraged.

Art Bingo

Hungry Hill and the Elks, 206 W. Galena, present Art Bingo. Twelve games with multiple handmade prizes will be on the line each game.

Grand prize is a Raku Pottery Workshop for two. All proceeds from the $20 entry fee go to Hungry Hill for new equipment.

This is an 18-and-over event.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids’ project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email

