Saturday

‘New Songs’ features singer/songwriter

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” Saturday.

Zinnia will be featured at noon Friday at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Chateau ballroom. Trained as a classical violist and pianist, Zinnia, a singer and songwriter, is known for her big anthems and blistering ballads.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased on its website (www.clarkchateau.org) or pay at the door.

Twin Bridges veterans host fishing derby

The United Veterans of Twin Bridges will be hosting its 25th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lori’s Pond, located 1½ miles from Twin Bridges on Highway 41. Contestants must be 14 years old or younger.

There will be main prizes for the largest fish caught by a boy or girl in two age categories. Also, every child will receive a prize with their first fish. A free barbeque will be served by the local veterans and the auxiliary at noon, and drinks will be supplied throughout the day.

‘Dust to Dazzle’ tour spotlights Walkerville

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s annual “Dust to Dazzle” tour heads north this year for a walk through some of Walkerville’s most iconic structures. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The featured properties along North Main and Daly Streets will include the St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, the Lexington Hoist House, a duplex, a commercial building and three historic homes.

Tour-goers can browse at their own pace and visit the seven featured properties in whatever order they choose. For ticket information, visit www.buttecpr.org

Townwide yard sale in Lima

The second annual Lima townwide yard sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5 West Section Corner Box 184.

Maps will be available inside Exxon, and yard sale locations will be marked with bright pink signs.

Those with questions can call 406-276-3521.