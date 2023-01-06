What's happening Saturday? MS support group; theater auditions; science mine

Saturday, Jan. 7

MS SUPPORT GROUP

The Butte multiple sclerosis support group meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave. Participants exchange tips and information, talk about challenges, learn new coping strategies and find access to local resources. For details, contact Lisa at 406-490-4631 or Natalie at nmunden@abilitymt.org.

THEATER AUDITIONS

Auditions for ages 8 and up for Anaconda Ensemble Theatre's Montana Premiere Project will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Discover Anaconda Building, 118 E. 7th St. in Anaconda. Butte auditions will be held 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. For details, email Jackie Vetter at anacondaensembletheatre@gmail.com.

SCIENCE MINE OPEN

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.