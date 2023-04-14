Saturday, April 15
LIVE MUSIC
The Restless Pines, 8 p.m. Saturday, Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.
YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP
The Inspire Academy will host a two-day youth basketball camp for ages 7 to 14 Saturday and Sunday at the George Foley Gymnasium at West Elementary School, 1000 Steele St., Butte. Boys will play from 10 a.m. to noon, and girls from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per day or $50 for both days. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the camp. For more details or to register, contact 707-628-3147 or InspireAcademy4ever@gmail.com or visit the Inspire Academy on Facebook or Instagram.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.
The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.