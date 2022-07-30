What's happening Saturday? Garden tour, Brawls and Kickstart Days

Saturday, July 30

GARDEN TOUR

The Butte Garden Club is sponsoring a tour of four gardens on the Flat starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Ed and Betty Banderob’s garden at 2601 Grand Ave., where a map will be handed out to the other three gardens on the tour. For more details, contact Norman DeNeal at 723-6656 or at denealnorman@gmail.com.

FLINT CREEK VALLEY DAYS

Flint Creek Valley Days parade starts at noon in Phillipsburg, surrounded by class reunions, a parade, a car show and other small events to enjoy.

BRAWLS AND KICKSTART DAYS

Brawls and Kickstart Days continues at 2 p.m. behind The Depot on Arizona Street. The freestyle motorcycle performances, and snowmobile stunts start around 5:30 p.m. with music by Saliva at 8:30 p.m.

ENNIS ARTS FESTIVAL

The annual Madison Valley Arts Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Peter T’s Park on Main Street in Ennis. The event, sponsored by the Ennis Arts Association, includes nearly 50 juried arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, food, raffle, and more.

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

Verizon-Cellular Plus, 3103 Harrison Ave., will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon. A child must be present with an adult to claim a free backpack.

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS

Ranger Ramona Radonich will discuss the skins and skulls of several animals that live in the park at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater at Lewis & Clark State Park. Different forms of skulls can teach us about how animals function. Guests will have the opportunity to look up the nose of a bear or into the eye orbits of a mountain lion, and touch the furs that protect these animals. Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Butte Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Dillon Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Washington St. by Jaycees Park. For details visit dillon.farmers.market@gmail.com.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. They still have lots of life in them. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library hosts its Cleaning Crew from 2 to 4 p.m. The Cleaning Crew focuses on areas of Butte that need attention. Follow the event on Facebook for details on where to be. Bring gloves and walking shoes. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.