Saturday

Butte’s Fred Crase returns as iconic Elton John

Butte entertainer Fred Crase returns again this year to perform Elton John's greatest hits at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Elks Lodge 240, 206 W. Galena St. The 21-and-older event supports the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre and the Mining City Choral Union. In addition to the concert, there will be games as well. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Elks, Headframe Spirits, and the Freeway. Tickets are $40 at the door.

Food truck festival

Montana Booking Agency and Collective Elevation will have a Butte Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Collective Elevation, 34 E. Galena St. Music, food and much more. Vendors can apply by contacting Matt at 406-498-3549 or Boyle@montanabooking.com.

Symphony's season grand finale

Butte Symphony Orchestra and Marcia Henry Liebenow will perform Bruch Violin Concerto in G Minor at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. The symphony ends with the first movement of the Bruckner Symphony No. 5, bridging the artistic gap between Wagner and Mahler. For more details, call 406-723-5590.

New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” at Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway. Music from Ron Ivy can be heard from 5-7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

This free event at the Highlands College campus, 25 Basin Creek Road, starting at 10:30 a.m., is part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's signature student fundraising series designed to engage youths, young adults and the community to prevent suicide. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and this is a free event.

Mother's Day gift making

Drop by the United Way office in the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make a unique gift for Mother's Day. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult (preferably not their mother) or an older sibling. For more details, call 406-782-1255.

Big Hole History Volume II Presale Event

The Bookstore in Dillon will host a presale event for the History of the Big Hole Volume II from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Help support the preservation of local stories by pre-ordering your book or joining the Big Hole Historical Society. Discover amazing stories of local pioneers, meet historians on-site and pick up a copy of the History of the Big Hole Volume I. Contact the Big Hole Historical Society on Facebook with questions.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.