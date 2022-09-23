What's happening Saturday? Farmers markets, trail cleanup and more

Saturday, Sept. 24

FARMERS MARKETS

The Butte Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Dillon Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Washington St. near Jaycees Park. For details, visit dillon.farmers.market@gmail.com.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather).

'WAR OF THE WORLDS'

"The War of the Worlds: A 1938 Radio Play,'' directed by Jackie Vetter at the Washoe Theatre, 305 Main St. in Anaconda, is 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is by a pay-what-you-can donation at the door since it is a fundraiser for startup costs for the AET.

MUSIC AT 51 BELOW

John Stenson performs at 7 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. For details, call 209-624-6880.

OUTDOOR MARKET

White Buffalo Healing Lodge, 1941 Harrison Ave. Suite B in Butte, will celebrate recovery month beginning at 10 a.m. with vendors, art, performances and Indian tacos in an outdoor market for all ages.

THOMPSON PARK CLEANUP

Volunteers are invited to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Butte's Thompson Park in conjunction with National Public Lands Day. Volunteers will meet at the Eagles Nest Trailhead, where work parties will be assigned tasks and safety rules reviewed. The park is about 10 miles southeast of Butte. For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kid’s project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

The Butte Public Library will offer our bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Visit any day the library is open. For details, call 406-723-3361.