Saturday

Cribbage tourney benefits scholarships

The annual Burgman/Boyle Cribbage Tournament, a scholarship fundraiser, will take place at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W. Park St.

Registration begins at noon; the tourney starts at 1. Lunch will be provided.

The tourney is a three-person format with no-point stealing. There will be prizes and 50/50 tickets.

Kyle Burgman and Casey Boyle were killed Aug. 10, 2015, in a car crash. The tournament is to not only honor their memory, but to raise money for a good cause.

The entry fee is $30. To pre-register or for more details, call Brianna at 406-490-2141 or Tom at 406-498-4201. Donations can be made at Mountain West Federal Credit Union, 400 E. Park St., Butte.

Mineral, gem show is this weekend

The Butte Mineral & Gem Club is holding its annual show Saturday and Sunday in the main arena of the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Admission is $3; children under 12 admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

Mental health fair runs today

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council (BHLAC) is proud to present "The Art of Wellness: Family Mental Health Fair" at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the many activities and workshops offered, the fair will also have interactive booths from Butte-based health providers. This event is part of the BHLAC's ongoing effort to empower and educate individuals, families and organizations on treatments and options for care while decreasing the stigma associated with mental illness and substance use disorder.

For more information about the event, contact Demetrius Fassas at 859-200-6861 or email director@buttespirit.org.

Spring resource fair set at Clark Park

Head to Clark Park, 1800 Wall St., to learn about community resources available to Butte families. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include toddler activities, free family photos and face painting. The Big Hole Pizza Co. food truck will be there.

Dems Dinner set for Deer Lodge Elks Club

The Powell County Democratic Central Committee is hosting the first Tri-County Dems Dinner at the Elks Club in Deer Lodge, 230 Main St. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the banquet benefit the Powell County, Granite County and Deer Lodge County Democratic central committees.

Tickets are available online at www.montanadems.org.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

