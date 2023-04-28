Saturday

RMEF readies for ‘Big Game Banquet’

The Vigilante Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is hosting their annual Big Game Banquet Saturday just outside of Twin Bridges at the historical Round Barn, 175 Riverside Dr. Doors open at 4 p.m. Spend the evening enjoying great food, great friends, and a chance to win top-notch firearms, premium hunts, and exclusive gear. The banquet, raffles, and games are being held in support of elk country and hunting heritage. There’s a wide variety of auction items including artwork, jewelry and outdoor gear. Come support the RMEF's mission to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage by protecting, conserving, restoring, and enhancing natural habitat. All proceeds go back to RMEF in support of conserving habitat and opening up public land access for everyone who enjoys the outdoors. For tickets, go online at https://events.rmef.org/shop/vigilante or call 310-780-0319.