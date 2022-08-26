What's happening Saturday? Butte Days, car shows and drag races, Jefferson County Fair

Saturday, Aug. 27

FARMERS MARKETS

The Butte Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street offering fresh produce, other foods, all kinds of plants and a variety of arts and crafts.

The Dillon Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Washington St. by Jaycees Park. For details, visit dillon.farmers.market@gmail.com.

The Whitehall Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Legion Street. On hand are vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more.

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Follow on Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

LIVE MUSIC

Jay Alm of Missoula will perform acoustic rock and alternative folk from 7 to 10 p.m. at Slainte Pub, 8 S. Montana St. There is no cover charge. For details, email jayalmmusic@gmail.com

BENEFIT GARAGE SALE

The Tommy Cooney garage sale benefit will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 208 Blacktail Canyon Road in Butte.

BUTTE DAYS

All Veterans Count hosts Butte Days, continuing with a comedy night and drag show, a parade, a car show and a fundraising pancake breakfast. Some events are ticketed and others are free to the public. Food vendors will be onsite at Drunk ‘N Miner Saloon, 1800 Meadowlark Lane.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 29th annual Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Park in Boulder. Admission is free to view over 80 classic cars. The event is in conjunction with the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo.

RECEPTION AT CLARK CHATEAU

A free closing reception for artist Sarah Justice will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway. Justice will talk about her show, “The 2,000,000 year-old Woman.’’ Refreshments will be provided. This is a free community event.

JEFFERSON COUNTY FAIR

Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, “A Fair of the Heart,’’ continues through Sunday at the Jefferson County Recreation Park, a half-mile south of Boulder. The fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. Admission is free to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.

SWAP MEET, CAR SHOW

Laid Back Swap Meet and Car Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lost Creek Raceway, 595 Galen Road, Anaconda. There will be drag races, raffles and giveaways throughout the day, food and beverage concessions and free onsite parking including tow rig parking. General admission is $7.

FLY FISHING FEST

The annual Fly Fishing and Outdoor Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in Peter T's Park on Main Street in Ennis. Some of the events include a silent auction and bucket raffle, food, beverages, fly tying demonstrations, speakers, seminars (including “Gals with Grits: Women of the Outdoors”), fly casting clinics and competitions, tackle dealers and exhibitors, angling art, and a kids’ program. There will also be live music from country music artist Marcedes Carroll. Contact the Ennis Chamber of Commerce for more details, 406-682-4388.