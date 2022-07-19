What's Happening? Lunch in the Park; bingo night, Legion dinner and more

Wednesday, July 20

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park starts at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. A Chalk Walk with Mackenzie and Jaeden will be set up for kids. Food vendors will be at the park with music by the Clam Show.

SALVAGE SALE

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold its monthly salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. in the rear basement of 20 W. Broadway (the Piccadilly Museum). Access is from the alley. Salvage involves keeping reusable building materials from the landfill. All items are donated by building owners who are remodeling, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at very reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects.

BINGO NIGHT

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, is having bingo at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

CAR SEAT CLINIC

The monthly children’s car seat clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Fire Station, Montana and Galena Streets. Car seats will be checked for correct installation, making sure the seat matches your child’s weight and age, recall information and more. For details, call Taylor Pesanti at the Butte Silver Bow Health Department 497-5078.

LEGION DINNER

The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will have a monthly dinner at 6 p.m. in the Legion HalL, 3201 Wynne Ave. Steak, baked potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert are on the menu for $10. The Post will hold a short meeting after the dinner.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Clark Chateau Ballroom is hosting practice sessions with the Butte Threshold Singers at 5 p.m. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library offers beginning and intermediate Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker Dr. Shawna Yates will talk about the vision for Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903. Canceled until Sept.

Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Space Jam,” “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Balto,” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantom.”