What's happening? Leskovar book signing, Lunch in the Park, free movie and more

Wednesday, July 13

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Christy Leskovar will sign copies of her book, "East of the East Side,'' and speak about her family’s remarkable history at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, call 782-3280.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. Kelli Designs Co. will work on crafts with kids. Call 406-497-6571 to pre-register. Space is limited. Food vendors will be at the park, as well as music by Cristy Hays and Ben Pickett.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Butte Public Library hosts Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There is food and drinks available for purchase. The library asks $4 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-490-2864.

MOVIE IN WHITEHALL

Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Space Jam,” “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Balto,” and “Batman: Mask of the Phantom.”

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will have a virtual board meeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/events.

The United Veterans Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall building at 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs for teens and tweens from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library is offering beginning and intermediate Spanish classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. The month of July, Sunrise Kiwanis honors I-90 Search and Rescue with our Community Recognition Award. For details, call Cheryl Peterslie at 490-6364.