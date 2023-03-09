Friday, March 10

PARADE ENTRIES DEADLINE

The entry deadline to participate in this year's noon parade on St. Patrick's Day is 11:59 p.m. Submit a form at the following link http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/parade or in person at the Chamber of Commerce or Butte Civic Center, describing your entry and agreeing to abide by the parade guidelines.

MADE IN MONTANA TRADESHOW

The 2023 Made in Montana trade show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena with more than 100 Made in Montana producers, 25 new exhibitors, and a Native American Made in Montana Pavilion.

DINNER AT ANACONDA ELKS

Anaconda Elks Friday night dinner is 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Elks, 223 Main St. On the menu are chicken or fish sandwiches, salad, potato chips and cake. Cost is $12. For more details, call 406-563-3251.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, offers family skate times from 6 to 9 p.m. until the ice is gone. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase.