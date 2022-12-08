What's happening Friday? Vaccine clinic, Skate Night and more

Friday, Dec. 9

COVID VACCINE CLINIC

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines clinic for adults from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic is available for primary series Novavax protein subunit and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

HIGH ALTITUDE SKATE NIGHT

The High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way, opens for family skate night and a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. The center provides skate rentals for $5 and concessions to purchase. They also will be accepting donations through gofundme or venmo accounts, as well as cash or check to buy a new tractor to help maintain the ice.

LINE RODEO

Highlands College will host a pre-apprentice line program rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus, 25 Basin Creek Road. The rodeo showcases pre-apprentice line skills with a little friendly competition. All are welcome to attend.

CELTIC CONCERT

Willson and McKee return to the Elling House in Virginia City at 7 p.m. with a lively concert of Celtic music celebrating the winter and the holiday season. Admission is $20 per person. For details and tickets, call 406-853-5454.

'TWISTED CHRISTMAS'

The Brewery Follies bring "Twistmas in December'' to the Butte Elks Club, 206 W. Galena St., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at the Freeway Tavern, Headframe Spirits, Midway Tavern in Anaconda and the Elks Lodge. For more details, call 406-782-3278.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. on Fridays in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.