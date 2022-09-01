What's Happening Friday? Music at Covellite, Uptown Artwalk; Indigenous event

Friday, Sept. 2

MUSIC AT COVELLITE

Grammy nominated country musician Jeremy McComb will perform at 8 p.m. in the Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway. For details, call 406 533-9050 or visit jeremymccomb.com.

INDIGENOUS EVENT

The Butte Native Wellness Center in partnership with Career Futures Inc. will honor Indigenous Peoples in and around Butte during the artwalk. Learn about Indigenous history, culture and art beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Career Futures, 55 W. Granite in Uptown Butte. For details, visit buttenwc.org or buttecareerfutures.com or call 406-723-9101.

ARTIST’S RECEPTION

The Main Stope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota, will hold an opening reception for Jodi Gear 5 to 8 p.m. Her show, “The Colors of Nature: Paint Making from Foraged-Earth Pigments,’’ will include a demonstration of how Jodi creates her own paint from local soils, rocks, and sand. These materials are mixed with honey, glycerin, gum arabic, clove oil and oxgall to make a watercolor medium. Refreshments will be served and music will be provided by Cindi Shaw.

FIRST FRIDAYS TALK

Elizabeth Crase will talk about The Orphan Girl Children's Theatre fall schedule for the First Fridays presentation at noon on the third floor at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W Broadway in Butte. For details, call 406 723-3361.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.