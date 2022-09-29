What's happening Friday? Live music

Friday, Sept. 30

BERKELEY PITS AT ELKS

The Berkeley Pits will perform at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. The bar opens at 6 p.m. For more details, call 406-490-2864.

MUSIC AT 51 BELOW

Chad Okrusch performs at 7 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. For details, call 209-624-6880.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.