 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's happening Friday? Live music

  • 0

Friday, Sept. 30

BERKELEY PITS AT ELKS

The Berkeley Pits will perform at 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. The bar opens at 6 p.m. For more details, call 406-490-2864.

MUSIC AT 51 BELOW 

Chad Okrusch performs at 7 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. For details, call 209-624-6880.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.  

People are also reading…

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time on Fridays at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These googly-eyed cars could make roads safer in an autonomous vehicle future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News