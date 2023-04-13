Friday

COPPER CITY QUEENS BINGO FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser bingo night for Copper City Queens roller derby team will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Participants must be 18 or older to attend.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.