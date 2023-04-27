Friday

Butte's Arbor Day 2023

The Urban Forest Board and the Front Street Station will sponsor a celebration of Arbor Day 2023 from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St. Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will deliver the official proclamation of Arbor Day 2023. There will be performances and demonstrations as well as food from Big Hole Pizza.

Whitehall's Arbor Day

Whitehall will be celebrating Arbor Day from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St. The Whitehall Garden Club will give away 30 tree seedlings, and there will be lots of plant-related information, vendors and kids’ activities. In addition, Deanna of PBSKids will be at the Whitehall Library beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event is free.

Live music at the Elks

Musician Ken Rich will be performing at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Call 406-490-2864 for more info.

Butte Public Library

Bargain basement books are free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. Call 406-723-3361.

After-school science club, 4-5 p.m., teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials provided. Call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies, 11 a.m., followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m., children's room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.