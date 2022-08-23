What's happening? CTEC meeting, RASS Training and more

Tuesday, Aug. 23

CTEC MEETING

Citizens Technical Environmental Committee (CTEC) will meet in person at 7 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Mark Thompson, manager of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, will give a presentation on water treatment, and updates on several key Superfund projects are also on the agenda.

RASS TRAINING

Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service (RASS) training classes will be held at 5 p.m. at The Business Development Bldg. 305 W. Mercury, 2nd floor in the education room. This class is for anyone serving or selling alcohol. The class is free and no pre-registration is required. For details, call Butte Cares at 406-565-5226 or email rassbutte@gmail.com

ARTIST RECEPTION

Tendoy Fine Art Gallery in Dillon will honor two artists with an afternoon reception from 2 to 5 pm. The works of Jesse Scofield, metalsmith, and Linnet Long, photographer, will be featured. Refreshments will be served and both artists will be there to answer questions about their artistic process.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers Lego building from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.