What's happening? Community tree planting, presentation on songbirds and more

Wednesday, June 1

SONGBIRDS TALK

A songbirds presentation will be the topic in the “Get to Know Your Wildlife Neighbors” summer series at 7 p.m. at the Woodson Ranch Waldie-Kanouse Visitor Center, 2 miles northwest of Laurin along the Ruby River. Food and drinks will be served at 5:30 p.m.

TREE-PLANTING PROJECT

Volunteer tree planters should show up at 9 a.m. or throughout the day for assignments at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St. For details, visit http://www.mainstreetbutte.org or Facebook at uptownbutte, or call 497-6464.

CLASS OF ‘61 LUNCH

Butte High School class of ‘61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina Cafe, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The After Hours Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza to discuss “Woman of Troublesome Creek.” For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For more details, call 415-601-9436.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte sunrise Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speakers Frank Grady and Mick Ringsak will talk about the "Visit Veterans” program at the Butte Veterans Home.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library weekdays for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

