What's happening? Clubs and meetings scheduled for Thursday around southwest Montana

Thursday, June 2

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m.at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Big Butte Mile High Cribbers sponsor ACC sanctioned cribbage at 6:30 p.m. at the East Side Athletic Club. For details, call Phil at 406-533-9633 or Joe at 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

