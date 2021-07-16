What's Happening? Art in the Park; library book sale; live music at Elks; talk on raptors

Friday, July 16

ART IN THE PARK

Art in the Park opens at noon at Anaconda’s Washoe Park. This event, which is a fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum, is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Tickets cost $8 per person and children 10 and under are free. There will be weekend passes available for purchase at the gate on Friday only. Package prices are as follows: $50 for a family pass, $20 for an adult pass, and $15 for a senior pass.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

BOOK SALE

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold its used book sale during regular library hours, at 226 W. Broadway St. They will have recent books on the first floor for $1 or $3. They will also have a selection of Butte titles for various prices. The bargain basement room will be open with costs of $1 per bag. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}