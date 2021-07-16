What's Happening? Art in the Park; library book sale; live music at Elks; talk on raptors

Friday, July 16
ART IN THE PARK
Art in the Park opens at noon at Anaconda’s Washoe Park. This event, which is a fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum, is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Tickets cost $8 per person and children 10 and under are free. There will be weekend passes available for purchase at the gate on Friday only. Package prices are as follows: $50 for a family pass, $20 for an adult pass, and $15 for a senior pass.
ALLEY RALLY
Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.
BOOK SALE
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold its used book sale during regular library hours, at 226 W. Broadway St. They will have recent books on the first floor for $1 or $3. They will also have a selection of Butte titles for various prices. The bargain basement room will be open with costs of $1 per bag. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
MONTOYA PERFORMANCE
John Montoya will perform during The Elks live music event starting at 7 p.m. at 206 W. Galena St. Montoya is a local singer and songwriter. The lounge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more details, call 406-782-3278.
RAPTORS TALK
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater. Mary Maj will lead the presentation titled “Raptors of the Region.” It will cover general characteristics and behaviors of diurnal and nocturnal raptors of Montana. Participants will get a close examination of a few more common species to further their observation and identification skills, as well as their appreciation of birds of prey. Education materials and references for further study will be provided.
GOLF TOURNEY
The Kenny Cook Memorial Golf Classic will start at 9 a.m. at the Anaconda Country Club. For more details, contact JimBo Bellandi at 406-560-2857.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.
Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room. Details: 406-723-3361.