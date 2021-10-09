Whatever its color, facade of old NorthWestern Energy building coming down

“They were in there for about eight weeks using it as kind of a base camp and production space, so it’s worked well for the productions that have come,” Grover said.

Workers had previously cut holes in the bluish-greenish façade to get some peeks behind it.

“The tile façade of the old electric building, or Montana Power, is still there and the brickwork on the Beehive (one of the five buildings) looks to be intact,” Grover said. “Unfortunately, anything in buttress style they kind of just hacked off in order to create that flat surface to put the new (current) façade on.

“That’s where the majority of the restoration work will be — kind of determining what we can bring back.”

But the first phase, possibly starting next week, is to get the current façade off. Markovich Construction is doing that job and as part of it, temporary changes are in store for motorists and pedestrians on that block of Broadway Street.

Mark Neary, the county’s public works director, said motorists driving east will be detoured around the site and pedestrians will have to use sidewalks on the north side of the street. Motorists traveling west or using the north side of the street for parking shouldn’t be affected.