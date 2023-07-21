The Annual Deer Lodge Garden Tour will be Sunday. The tour is free, although donations are welcome, and begins at the Community Garden, 519 Higgins Ave. From 1-2 p.m., attendees can tour the Community Garden and pick up information on the tour gardens. Each garden contains unique features.

The gardens can be visited in any order, and the homeowner will be present to answer questions.

There will be a garden party at Circle H Growers, 604 Mitchell St., after the tour.

Participants

Grant-Kohrs Ranch Historic Garden: Park in the visitor parking lot and stroll down to the big house. The flower/pollinator garden is on the south side of the house, and the veggie garden is west of the house. Lanette King, the gardener for GK since 1981, is familiar with the history of the national historical site. She has seed catalogs dating back to the 1880s and uses those as her guides to keep the gardens historic.

Fred Kuchinski has it all: Veggies, fruits, a greenhouse with tomatoes and cucumbers and flowers await. You will want to ask him about his apple/pear tree. He grafted a pear onto an apple tree a few years ago.

Warner and Kathy Bair: Kathy is an English Cozy Mystery aficionado and has tried to create that feel. She loves their gardens with rambling paths, multiple sitting areas for relaxing and flowers everywhere.

Joe and Sharon Applegate: – Sharon, the gardener in the family, has carried on the family’s ranching tradition by creating a “compound” for family gatherings. The gazebo, which is built where the original house was, is a great place for morning coffee; the waterfall and pond create a soothing sound, and the fire pit is a great gathering place for chilly evenings. The garden art and flowers are phenomenal. Be sure to ask Sharon about her foolproof way of keeping deer out of the flower pots.

DJ and Laurie Pentland: While DJ is the gardener/landscaper in the family, Laurie is an artist and does all the garden art. DJ has a strong connection to the house and property that his grandfather owned before he and Laurie bought and added a second story and a deck with amazing views. Plans are moving forward with remodeling the pond and recreating Grandpa’s veggie garden. While there, be sure to check out Laurie’s art studio.

