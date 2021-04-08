What they're saying ... reactions to news of tram approval for Our Lady of the Rockies

These are among comments backers and officials made about authorization for a tram to cross over I-15 and what they think the project could ultimately mean for Butte:

“We had a big hurdle to get over. We’re finally over it. Now we can work towards the reality of having a tram.” – Lady of the Rockies board member Chad Harrington

“We couldn’t go any further until we knew we were going over the freeway.” – Board member and Butte restaurateur Ray Ueland

“Everybody thought this would never happen. They kept asking about the tram so you kept saying, ‘Yeah, it’s coming.' Well, now is the time.” — Longtime board member Mike Cerise, who was also part of the original Lady of the Rockies project in the early 1980s

“After nearly two decades and hundreds of hours of hard work by the Our Lady of the Rockies Board, this tram — which would provide a big boost to the local economy and increase access to mountain biking and hiking on adjacent public land — has hinged on getting approval to cross I-15, and I’m proud to have helped facilitate the conversations that made it possible.” – U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

