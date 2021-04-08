What they're saying ... reactions to news of tram approval for Our Lady of the Rockies

These are among comments backers and officials made about authorization for a tram to cross over I-15 and what they think the project could ultimately mean for Butte:
“We had a big hurdle to get over. We’re finally over it. Now we can work towards the reality of having a tram.” – Lady of the Rockies board member Chad Harrington
“We couldn’t go any further until we knew we were going over the freeway.” – Board member and Butte restaurateur Ray Ueland
“Everybody thought this would never happen. They kept asking about the tram so you kept saying, ‘Yeah, it’s coming.' Well, now is the time.” — Longtime board member Mike Cerise, who was also part of the original Lady of the Rockies project in the early 1980s
“After nearly two decades and hundreds of hours of hard work by the Our Lady of the Rockies Board, this tram — which would provide a big boost to the local economy and increase access to mountain biking and hiking on adjacent public land — has hinged on getting approval to cross I-15, and I’m proud to have helped facilitate the conversations that made it possible.” – U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
“A tram to Our Lady of the Rockies will attract visitors across the state, country, and world and help drive economic development in Butte-Silver Bow. The right-of-way authorization over I-15 is an important step as the local community explores this exciting opportunity.” - Gov. Greg Gianforte
“In the early part the state was blaming the feds and the feds were saying, ‘We can’t do it,’ and it took a couple of years to get everyone to the table. It took time to get to the reasonable agreement.” – State Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte
“The can-do spirit and tenacity of our community has proven to be true of Butte-Silver Bow citizens once again.” — Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher
“Now they can start raising money and I think that’s doable.” — Former Chief Executive Dave Palmer
“This is going to put us on the map and we are going to be so busy.” — Board member and Butte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Sorini
“It is great to see this project will progress, bring new jobs to the community, and attract more Montanans and visitors to see the beauty of Our Lady. I look forward to seeing the tram project continue and supporting the board, especially those who never lost faith and achieved this success." — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.